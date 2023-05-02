National Day of Prayer Social Media - 1

BOONE — The Watauga County Pastor’s Prayer Fellowship is inviting the public to join them for two prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer on May 4 at 12:15 p.m. at the Jones House and 7 p.m. at Perkinsville Baptist Church.

“We felt that the National Day of Prayer was a great day to invite the community to gather together to pray for our community, state and nation,” said Wesley Smith, Director of Missions, Three Forks Baptist Association and member of the Watauga County Pastor’s Prayer Fellowship.

