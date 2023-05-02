BOONE — The Watauga County Pastor’s Prayer Fellowship is inviting the public to join them for two prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer on May 4 at 12:15 p.m. at the Jones House and 7 p.m. at Perkinsville Baptist Church.
“We felt that the National Day of Prayer was a great day to invite the community to gather together to pray for our community, state and nation,” said Wesley Smith, Director of Missions, Three Forks Baptist Association and member of the Watauga County Pastor’s Prayer Fellowship.
The Watauga County Pastors Prayer Fellowship is a group of pastors and elders from Christian denominations in Watauga County who meet monthly for prayer and fellowship.
“Our prayer fellowship is unified around the Lordship of Jesus Christ alone as the head of the church and we are His Body whose purpose is to bring the light, love and truth of Jesus Christ into the darkness of the world as Jesus Himself told us,” said Ben Cox, former local pastor, member at Alliance Bible Fellowship and member of the Watauga County Pastor’s Prayer Fellowship.
The midday prayer will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Jones House and finish by 12:45 p.m. so individuals can come over and pray on their lunch break. The fellowship did this for those who work in Boone, but may live in the outer areas of the county or even outside the county and may not be able to return for the evening gathering.
The evening gathering will be at Perkinsville Baptist Church on Jefferson Road in Boone. It will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately an hour.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.