The Friends of the Watauga County Library will hold a three-day book sale at the library, located at 140 Queen St. in Boone.
The members-only day will be Thursday Sept. 16 from 4-7 p.m. Members of Friends will have the first shopping opportunity and anyone can become a member on the spot for as little as $ 2 for youth 16 and under and $5 for adults
The sale will be open to the public on Friday Sept. 17 from 1-8 p.m., and Saturday, September 18th from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The sale will feature bargains galore and an opportunity to build up a home library and stock up on books, DVDS, movies, and audiobooks for the whole family.
Hardback nonfiction books will be priced at $2; fiction, paperbacks, movies, music and audiobooks at $1, children’s books at 25-50 cents and magazines at 10 cents.
The Friends raises funds for the library’s collections, programs, services, and for staff education. Income from memberships, books sales, and other fundraisers provides over half of the book budget for the library, according to Monica Caruso, County Librarian. The Friends are a completely voluntary 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to support the Watauga County library and promote literacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.