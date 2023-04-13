WATAUGA — The Watauga County Public Library is encouraging all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all that is offered.
Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks, but there’s so much more to the story of libraries.
Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, crafting classes, author talks and more. Watauga County Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources for all ages to ensure lifelong learning.
A few recent examples of services and programs are listed below:
A Seed Library located adjacent to the Circulation Desk (thanks to volunteers)
Annual shred truck (thanks to the Friends of the Library and DBDA)
Repair Hub has several visits this year thanks to the Friends
Several specialized youth collections for emerging readers thanks to Youth Services Librarian Lisa Flanigan
Annual Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance thanks to App State’s Accounting Department and the Friends of the Library
Computer tutorials by appointment
A book lease program that allows us to offer high demand titles thanks to the Friends Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access and support for job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs in the community with services such as NC Live resources, referrals, tutorials, meeting space, and print and online resources. The Watauga County library will have an open house on Friday, April 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to inform the public about the need for an expansion. A short presentation will take place at 11:45 a.m. and a tour will be offered at 12:15 p.m. Cake, punch, giveaways, a petition and a new web page are part of the story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate with them during National Library Week, April 23-29. Follow the the library’s Facebook page and the hashtag #National Library Week to join the online celebration. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.arlibrary.org/watauga.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.