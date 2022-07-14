Pollinator Celebration.jpg

BOONE – A Pollination Celebration will be held at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 16.

Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, this bustling market with more than 60 local vendors runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday.

The Pollination Celebration is an event to celebrate all things flowers and honey and is also an opportunity to learn more about the important role that pollinators play in our ecosystem.

There will be honey tastings, a vendor bouquet contest and raffle, bee and flower themed crafts and kid’s activities, cooking demonstrations featuring edible flowers, live music and more. Area organizations that work with pollinator habitats and bees, including the High Country Beekeepers and Bee Hero, will be on-site sharing resources and information about the work they do in the community.

Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974. The Farmers’ Market is open Saturdays between May and November.

