BOONE — A Pollination Celebration will be held at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 15.

Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, this bustling market with more than 60 local vendors runs from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. The Pollination Celebration is a celebration of all things flowers and honey. Community members are invited to enjoy summer-season abundance from our local farmers, and learn more about beekeeping and the important role that pollinators play in our ecosystem.

  

