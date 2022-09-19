BOONE — Appalachian Heritage Day will be held at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Appalachian Heritage Day is a special celebration of Appalachian culture, which invites market-goers to experience area traditions first-hand and to learn more about the region’s unique history.
There will be a Seed Swap, where participants are invited to share and to take home fruit, vegetable, flower and herb seeds, an Apple Press demonstration with fresh cider samples, and a traditional candle-making hands-on activity in the Kid’s Corner.
Live Music will be provided by The Sassafras Bluegrass Band and members of Sole Impact Studios will share a traditional clogging demonstration at 9 a.m. Renowned herbalist CoreyPine Shane will offer a guided Native Plant Walk in the neighboring Daniel Boone Native Gardens at noon.
Finally, be sure to pay a visit to the on-site Hickory Ridge Living History Museum where self-guided tours of six 18th and 19th century cabins are available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974. The market is open every Saturday from May through November. Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, the bustling market with more than 60 local vendors runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
