BOONE —Affectionately known as “Boone’s Town Square,” the Watauga County Farmers Market has now served as a fixture in this community for half a century, which this year being the 50th season.

A 50th Birthday Bash to celebrate will be held on Saturday, May 6, which is also opening day for the market’s main season. The community is invited to join in the festivities taking place from 8 a.m. until noon on-site at the market, located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone. This bustling market with more than 60 local food and craft vendors runs every Saturday morning from April through November.

