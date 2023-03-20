Noggin Knits - Susan Grahm.jpeg

Susan Graham of Laureland Greenhouse of Noggin Knits demonstrates yarn spinning from wool produced on her homestead.

 Photo by Michelle Dineen

BOONE — The 50th season of the Watauga County Farmers Market will kick off on Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Daniel Boone Park parking lot at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone.

Watauga County Farmers Market has been "Boone's Town Square" since 1974 and provides the community with the unique opportunity to source local foods and artisan goods directly from the growers and makers who produce them.

Booze & Bouquets - Devin Lacey.jpeg

Devin Lacey of Booze and Bouquets shows off spring blooms.
Burnett Sisters.jpeg

The Burnett Sisters Band Trio entertains market patrons with their trademark harmonies on traditional tunes.
Lively Up - Matt Cooper.jpeg

Matt Cooper of Lively Up Farm discusses heirloom potato varieties.

