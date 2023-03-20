BOONE — The 50th season of the Watauga County Farmers Market will kick off on Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Daniel Boone Park parking lot at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone.
Watauga County Farmers Market has been "Boone's Town Square" since 1974 and provides the community with the unique opportunity to source local foods and artisan goods directly from the growers and makers who produce them.
This season, the market welcomes a number of new vendors that will bring many exciting additions to market, including Venezuelan desserts, pastured chicken and turkey, wholesome prepared foods, locally-brewed beer and other beverages, coloring books, and much more.
The Market will open in April this year, one month earlier than it has typically opened in the past. Operating hours on Saturdays have returned to 8 a.m. until noon. For the first month, there will be 40+ popular booths participating with the full group of vendors joining in for the regular season beginning in May. During the regular season, which runs from May through October, live music and children’s activities are featured weekly as well as regular cooking demonstrations and exciting special events, including the Market’s 50th Birthday Celebration happening on Saturday, May 6.
Each Saturday morning during the season, more than 60 vendors will offer quality local products in one of the largest and liveliest markets in western North Carolina.
Two food trucks will be on-site weekly and many vendors offer ready-to-eat goodies allowing patrons to enjoy a hot breakfast or pastry and a cup of coffee or a smoothie while they shop. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are accepted by vendors and can be doubled at the manager booth to provide more buying power for food-insecure families.
Community members will find the area's finest selection of quality produce from local growers, as well as seasonal fresh fruits and berries, local jams, ferments and honey. They can also find fresh baked breads and sweets from country kitchens, farm-fresh eggs, goat cheeses, locally raised meats, fresh herbs, microgreens, mushrooms, fresh-cut and dried flowers, wreaths and arrangements.
Farm based crafts including wool, woodcarvings, birdhouses, jewelry, leatherwork, pottery, metalwork and handcrafted garden decor as well as original paintings and fine art photography are offered by our skilled local crafters and artists. There is always a large selection of plants, including garden starts, annuals, perennials and shrubs. Look for new and unique items every week and experience the fun, inspiring community environment that only a farmers market can provide.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.