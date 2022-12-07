WATAUGA — The Watauga County Community Foundation recently presented two awards honoring members of the community for their philanthropy and efforts to make Watauga County a better place.

The awards were celebrated at a reception on Nov. 10 at the Blowing Rock Conference Center. WCCF posthumously awarded the Spirit of Philanthropy Award to recognize Audrey Bentley and Dr. Don Saunders.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.