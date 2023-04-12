Dee Raby Conducting

Dee Raby Conducting the Watauga Community Band for the Watauga County Premiere of “Pressing Onward.”

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Watauga Community Band will present its Spring Concert, which is free to the public, on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Boone United Methodist Church near New Market Shopping Centre.

The band has also announced the performance will include the Watauga County premiere of “Pressing Onward,” which is an emotional work composed by band member and retired band director of Avery High School Dee Raby.

Dee Raby

Dee Raby, Local Composer and Former Avery County High School Band Director
Flute section

Kat Davis, Susan A. Frank, Jessi Winkler Hall, Marie Burchell, Nancy Sigmon, Nancy Sharpe, Melony Winkelmann and Brielle Kaluzny of the Watauga Community Band.

