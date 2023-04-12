BOONE — The Watauga Community Band will present its Spring Concert, which is free to the public, on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Boone United Methodist Church near New Market Shopping Centre.
The band has also announced the performance will include the Watauga County premiere of “Pressing Onward,” which is an emotional work composed by band member and retired band director of Avery High School Dee Raby.
“I was moved to write the piece in honor of those who are overcoming the battle with drug and alcohol addiction,” Raby said. “The music begins joyfully to reflect the happiness of youth but then darkens to reflect the many issues people work to overcome such as depression, family issues and health problems. In the final movement, persistence and ‘pressing onward’ result in the elation of victory.”
During the 22-year period in which Raby served as director of the Avery High School band, the band received numerous superior ratings in both concert and marching band contests. Raby was previously honored by the members of the North Carolina Bandmasters Association with the “Award of Excellence.” She was a recipient of the “Katheryn G. Sipher Memorial Cup” twice, was chosen as “Teacher of the Year” three times in Avery County, and, before retiring, she received the Summa Cum Laude award that recognizes small high school band programs of outstanding musical excellence.
In addition to Raby’s composition, one of the featured pieces will be “Flutation” by Clare Grundman. The band is pleased to have a full flute section to play this composition.
Grundman was a 20th Century American composer who is known for his lively music that is popular among concert bands around the world. According to the music publisher Carolyn Nussbaum Music Company, “Flutation . . . is a short work that is reminiscent of a walk down a Parisian street during the day and also of exploring the countryside and pastoral scenes.”
“Flutation is a playful piece of music. It’s unique in that all of the flutes are playing separate and equally important parts to create a complete sound,” said Jessi Winkler Hall, one of the principal flutists in the band.
The band also looks forward to playing “On A Hymnsong of Philip Bliss,” which is a restful, gentle and reflective composition by David Holsinger. The composer has received many honors for his works. This particular selection is a departure from his usual more frenetic pieces and is based on the hymn “It is Well with My Soul.” It was composed by Bliss after a family tragedy with lyrics by Horatio Spafford. The piece will be deservedly dedicated to the memory of Steve Frank, the band’s president, summer conductor and passionate leader until his untimely death this past December.
The band will have a full percussion section, which will be put to the test on a medley of movie classics which has a stirring introduction played by the band’s new timpanist, Sarah Pinnix — a brave rookie on the instrument — who pounds out the opening bars to “Also Sprach Zarathustra” by Richard Strauss from the movie 2001 Space Odyssey. Along with other songs from films in this medley, the band will also be playing selections from Mary Poppins.
“We have quite a mix of music, from hymn songs to Hollywood tunes to marches, each with its own challenges. The band has worked hard over the past few months to put together an entertaining program for the local community,” said Billy Ralph Winkler, the band’s director and conductor for the spring concert.
