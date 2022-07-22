WATAUGA — The Watauga County and Town of Boone Tourism Development Authorities are working in partnership to create a new long-range plan that will inspire residents to “Imagine Watauga."
Topics to be explored during the process to expand tourism opportunities include arts and culture, the environment, recreation, economic development and active living.
Wright Tilley, executive director of the Boone and Watauga County Tourism Development Authorities, said “the Imagine Watauga Action Plan will establish a new strategy for re-investing tourism dollars in the community.”
The plan aims to create a community-led vision and 15-year roadmap to ensure strategic decision making that will enhance tourism assets throughout Watauga County and the Town of Boone.
“As the county continues to grow and thrive, there’s never been a better opportunity to look to the future than now,” Tilley said.
The Imagine Watauga Action Plan will replace the TDA's current plan, the Boone Outdoor Recreation Master Plan, which was adopted in 2010 and spurred the development of Rocky Knob Park and a variety of newly developed river accesses and greenway expansions. The TDAs have contracted with Destination by Design, a Boone-based planning and economic development firm to help develop the plan.
Amber Bateman, executive director of the Watauga County Arts Council, said the decision to emphasize a wide-range of community assets, including the strong presence of arts and culture, “provides an opportunity to draw tourists while building a sense of community among residents while expressing who we are and what we care about as a community. Watauga County is rich with high-caliber artists, writers, musicians, and artisans; the natural beauty is inspiring, lending them to unrestricted creativity. I hope the Imagine Watauga plan will provide a pathway for developing initiatives that will magnify the rich culture of arts in our area."
The Town of Boone and Watauga County TDAs are responsible for managing occupancy tax revenues collected from visitors staying in the area's short-term lodging establishments, including hotels, inns, and vacation rentals. A percentage of occupancy tax revenue can be dedicated to tourism related infrastructure projects each year that will enhance the visitor experience as well as provide new opportunities for residents.
“Imagine Watauga is a great opportunity to bring resources from people who come to our county and put it into infrastructure that benefits both the tourists and the residents," Billy Kennedy, vice chair of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners, said.
Residents and stakeholders in Watauga County and the Town of Boone now have the opportunity to participate in the Imagine Watauga Action Plan by visiting imaginewatauga.com and completing a brief community survey. Mayor of Boone, Tim Futrelle, emphasized the need for widespread community involvement.
“We think this is an amazing opportunity to showcase what the possibilities are for Boone and Watauga County," Futrelle said. "Everyone has a stake in this. Everyone’s opinion is valued.”
The plan process includes four steps.
Step 1 involves research and preliminary analysis. The consultant team will conduct a direction-setting meeting with the project steering committee to discuss key opportunities and constraints, develop a database of existing tourism assets, and assess existing resources and assets, according to the website.
Step 2 involves stakeholder and public engagement. There will be a series of of interviews and focus groups that will discuss: 1) recreation; 2) environmental quality; 3) arts and culture; 4) economic development; and 5) active living.
Step 3 involves the plan development with guidance from the steering committee, stakeholders, and citizens, to create a plan framework that features preliminary recommendations for improving and expanding the County's quality-of-life assets.
The final step involves the final 15-year action plan, which will include all recommendations, a phasing schedule, an estimate of probable cost, and an outline of grant funding sources.
The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TQKTBMY.
