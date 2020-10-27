BOONE — In observance of American Craft Week, the Watauga Arts Council in partnership with Doe Ridge Pottery is hosting an exhibition of handmade fiber art by 16 members of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild.
Featuring more than 100 works in quilting, weaving, knitting, felting, crochet and fabric collage, the works span the range of the creative possibilities of fleece, yarn and cloth. Visitors will find handmade items such as framed fabric and felt landscape scenes, dish towels, rugs, Christmas ornaments, aprons, shaws and wraps, handbags, blankets and bookmarks.
The Fiber Art exhibit can be viewed at the Watauga Arts Collective and Doe Ridge Pottery — located at 585 West King St. The arts council stated that the exhibit creates an aesthetic balance of soft and hard media that resonates with the area’s rich craft tradition. Additionally, guild members are planned to be demonstrating various fiber processes in the gallery on spinning wheels and looms.
Visitors can see fiber art being made and enjoy the exhibit each weekend in October, from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays as well as from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Community members are invited to view and purchase work by founding members such as Susan Sharpe, Eleanor Hjemmets, Sandie Adair and Jane Campbel and others. According to the Watauga Arts Council, many members of the guild sell their craft as a main source of income to provide for themselves and their families.
This is the first show in the Watauga Arts Council’s new satellite gallery and collaborative facility in downtown Boone. The arts council credited the owners of The Local — Jean Bohrman, Colton Lenz and Alaina Walker — for the exhibit being offered in a COVID-19-safe facility. Bohrman, Lenz and Walker leased the space in hopes of opening an additional restaurant but COVID-19 stalled those plans, according to the Watauga Arts Council.
Wanting the Watauga Arts Council to be more present in the community, Executive Director Amber Bateman had a vision to start doing pop-up galleries, shops and artistic experiences in empty buildings around the county. Bateman asked if the Watauga Arts Council could use the leased space, and the aforementioned restaurant owners agreed.
￼The satellite gallery is much more airy and spacious than the Blue Ridge ArtSpace — home of the Watauga Arts Council — and allows people to view and purchase art, take workshops and view demonstrations in a more safe environment. Masks are required, social distancing is encouraged and clear traffic-flow patterns have been established.
The arts council is currently seeking artists, supporters and business sponsors to join in its efforts. Those interested in showing, selling or presenting in the satellite space, visit watauga-arts.org to submit an application. Those interested in helping spearhead the effort are welcome to join the team.
