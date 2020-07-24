BOONE — Recent Watauga High School graduate Caroline Hoover will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall as recipient of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s scholarship — a national scholarship available to high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend and graduate from the “nation’s best four-year colleges and universities,” according to the foundation.
Hoover said she was one of 6,000 people invited to apply for the scholarship, and one of 50 who were chosen to receive it. She sent in her application in October, in which she submitted her high school transcript, SAT scores, two essays, answers to short response questions and recommendations from teachers.
She received the notification in mid-March that she had received the scholarship. She said the 50 recipients were invited to a Zoom meeting, in which she thought the call would be for or a roundtable discussion to further progress with the selection process. She said she was shocked when it was announced that she was a member of the new cohort of Cooke scholars.
“I’m elated,” Hoover said. “I never dreamed that I would be able to receive this kind of support in college. This support not only helps me in my education, but it inspires me to help other people similar to my situation to earn their education. It makes me feel like if you work hard enough there’s an avenue for success.”
The scholarship awards Hoover up to $40,000 per year for school expenses and is accompanied with a laptop stipend, an invitation to foundation events as well as funding to help her in law school funding as well. Hoover plans to double majoring at UNC Chapel Hill in business and global studies.
