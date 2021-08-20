VILAS — WAMY Community Action Inc. served a total of 200 individual children throughout the 10 weeks of its Mountain Adventures Summer Day Camp that takes place at Cove Creek Elementary School, according to the organization.
Through a federally funded grant from the Department of Public Instruction, WAMY was able to provide the summer camp at no cost to all families this summer. The 21st Century Community Learning Centers Summer Mini Grant was the largest funder of the summer program for 2021. WAMY also received funding from The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge and many other private donations.
For the first eight weeks of camp, WAMY campers received free breakfast and lunch from the Watauga County Schools summer feeding program. For the last two weeks, WAMY was able to partner with many local restaurants, churches and organizations to provide breakfast and lunch for the children. These donors included: F.A.R.M. Cafe, Peppers Restaurant, Crestwood Inn, Lost Province, The Rock Church of Boone, Regeneration Church and several parent donations.
During summer programming, the children participated in STEM activities, outdoor play, team building activities, swimming, hiking, reading and math activities, stream ecology lessons and more. The group also had guest speakers from local organizations. These included guests from Boone Police, Appalachian State University Police, Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Lenoir Police, Wine to Water and those from communities involving American Sign Language, poetry, local musicians and veterinary services.
Mountain Adventures Summer Day camp has operated in Cove Creek Elementary since 2016 and each year enrollment numbers steadily increase.
"This summer camp is important to the community because it provides a much needed enriching child care option for families on the western side of Watauga County," according to WAMY. "We work with families to make sure we are serving them and their children in the best way possible and providing them with additional resources they may need."
For more information about WAMY, visit www.wamycommunityaction.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.