BOONE — WAMY Community Action hosted an outreach event on April 16 at the Meadow Hill Neighborhood in Boone.
Emily Neff, the director of youth development for WAMY, said staff members were raising awareness for not only WAMY, but other nonprofits in the area. Staff members provided hotdogs at the event as well as handed out packets of information on several Watauga organizations and resources in the community for families to utilize. Staff were also able to inquire about specific household needs of the families in attendance.
More information about WAMY Community Action can be found at www.wamycommunityaction.org, or by calling (828) 264-2421.
