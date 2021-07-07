VILAS — WAMY Community Action Inc. is in its fifth week of Mountain Adventure Summer Day Camp, which started June 7.
The day camp runs through Aug. 13 for preschoolers through rising 6th-graders. WAMY Director of Youth Development Emily Neff said the camp is full for the entire 10 weeks of the camp with the exception for spots for rising first graders.
So far, campers have enjoyed a visit from Boone Police Officer Kat Eller — who joined in on their slip-n-slide activity; a sign language lesson with an instructor; field trips to Appalachian State University, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Wildcat Lake for the junior counselor students; enrichment at Valle Crucis Park; and tours of the Apple Hill Farm in Banner Elk.
More information about Mountain Adventure Summer Day Camp and other services by WAMY can be found at www.wamycommunityaction.org.
