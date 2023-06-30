WAMY Xmas in July

HIGH COUNTRY — WAMY Community Action, a non-profit organization serving Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties, has launched its annual "Santa for Seniors" holiday gift collection drive.

The initiative, also known as "Christmas in July," aims to spread cheer and bring joy to more than 1,400 senior citizens who are homebound, in hospice care, or assisted living during the holiday season.

  

