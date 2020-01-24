BOONE — Andrew Wade of Bubbles Car Wash received the first annual Friend of Education Award presented by the Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Wade has generously donated to Alpha Gamma’s annual Beginning Teachers project for years.
Each January, Alpha Gamma members fill bags of materials and gift cards for first-year teachers in both Avery and Watauga counties. The organization chose this time of year because teacher supplies are often running low by this time of year.
As the son of a teacher, Wade is well aware of teacher needs. Susan Phipps, membership chairperson, was delighted to present the plaque to Wade and share how much his donations are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.