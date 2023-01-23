HIGH COUNTRY — In December 2022 W.A.M.Y. Community Action held their fourth “Santa for Seniors” gift drive. With support from local businesses, organizations, and individuals W.A.M.Y. distributed 1,431 holiday gift bags to senior citizens staying in assisted living facilities, living in hospice care or homebound. Presents were delivered in-person by local volunteers and included items such as blankets, puzzle books, lotion, lip balm, candies and treats.

“During the Holiday season, senior citizens who are shut-in and cannot leave their home are often overlooked,” said W.A.M.Y.’s Director of Development Allison Jennings.

W.A.M.Y. gift giving_3

W.A.M.Y.’s Community Housing Coordinator Melanie Jirka poses with gifts ready to be delivered.
W.A.M.Y. gift giving_2

W.A.M.Y.’s intake specialist Starli McDowell poses with gifts.

