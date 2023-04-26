HIGH COUNTRY — WAMY Community Action is hosting its annual Denim & Diamonds Charity Event & Auction from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the White Crow Farm in Banner Elk. Proceeds from the event will help fund WAMY’s poverty-fighting programs in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties.

At 5:45 p.m., guests can hop on the complimentary shuttle services at Mast General Store Annex in Valle Crucis, provided by Wilcox Travel to White Crow Farm, located 4,200 feet above sea level with 37 acres of sweeping mountain views.

