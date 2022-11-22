WAMY logo

HIGH COUNTRY — W.A.M.Y. Community Action is asking people to donate gifts to help spread holiday cheer to senior citizens who are homebound, staying in assisted living or hospice care for WAMY’s fourth annual Santa for Seniors gift drive.

In 2021, WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) delivered more than 900 holiday gift bags to senior citizens through the Santa for Seniors project. With hopes of exceeding last year’s goal, WAMY needs the help of community members more than ever.

