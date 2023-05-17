Edgewood cottage update 3

With trees trimmed and bushes removed, the Edgewood Cottage is more visible from the road.

 Photo submitted

BLOWING ROCK — Volunteers gave a new look to Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock to make it more visible to those passing by.

Over three days last week, volunteers worked on the cottage’s landscape so those passing by could see it better.

Edgewood cottage update 1

Sam Belden, of Mustard Seed, put the final touches to flower arrangements at Edgewood Cottage.
Edgewood cottage update 2

Fresh mulch and new plants make the Cottage more noticeable for those just passing by.

