Welcome to the first official “Art and History Corner” column. If you’re not exactly sure where Blowing Rock’s “Art and History Corner” is, you’re probably not alone. It’s the corner of Ginny Stevens Lane and Main Street, home to Edgewood Cottage and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. You probably recognize this guy in the picture, though — a sculpture of impressionist artist Elliot Daingerfield, sited in 2017 and commissioned by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. He is on the corner beyond the Town Tavern, Rumple Church, and cross-corner from Monkees.
Oh, that end of town!
Yes, there is actually a lot that goes on down here. The beautiful color of St. Mary’s of the Hill’s gardens on Main Street, delectable treats at Flavia’s, great shops in the SouthMarke Shopping Center, and of course, the 14th year of the Artist in Residence program at Edgewood Cottage.
As a special Memorial Day treat, you can enjoy musicians at the Edgewood Cottage, weather permitting, on Monday, May 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. The High Country’s very own Jazz Ambassador, Todd Wright, is bringing his saxophone and Hickory friend, Nathan Hefner, on keyboard, to kick off our summer while you explore the art at Edgewood Cottage.
And two fine artists they are.
Skip Sickler’s work is beautiful. Skip is a photographer, and you have likely seen his work in CML Magazine (Carolina Mountain Life) and did not know it was his. From his earliest memories, Skip was drawn to nature, and it certainly shows.
After years of doing pottery in the Arizona desert, Laurin Jennings moved back to North Carolina with that “southwest” influence intact. She works in clay to create beautiful pottery and ceramics. Did you know there is a difference between the two? I’m sure she can fill you in when you meet her at the Cottage.
Coming to Blowing Rock? Visit these artists at the Cottage from May 27 through June 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and help us start the summer program.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.