A sculpture of impressionist artist Elliot Daingerfield in front of Edgewood Cottage.

Welcome to the first official “Art and History Corner” column. If you’re not exactly sure where Blowing Rock’s “Art and History Corner” is, you’re probably not alone. It’s the corner of Ginny Stevens Lane and Main Street, home to Edgewood Cottage and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. You probably recognize this guy in the picture, though — a sculpture of impressionist artist Elliot Daingerfield, sited in 2017 and commissioned by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. He is on the corner beyond the Town Tavern, Rumple Church, and cross-corner from Monkees.

Skip Sickler’s art

Skip Sickler’s art, like the one above, will be displayed at Edgewood Cottage from May 27 to June 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Laurin Jennings

Laurin Jennings’ work, like the pottery pictured above, will be displayed at Edgewood Cottage from May 27 to June 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

