BR Art and History Column Photo

A sculpture of impressionist artist Elliot Daingerfield in front of Edgewood Cottage.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BLOWING ROCK — What do a watercolorist, a woodworker and a painter all have in common? Well, just like the artists at Blowing Rock’s Art-in-the-Park program, Cathy Futral, Lucas Hundley and Lauren Waterworth were selected through a “juried” process to show their work at Edgewood Cottage June 12-18.

Cathy is the colorist and works in acrylics as well, often leaving her studio to paint en plein air — which is fancy French for out of doors. Maybe you’ll remember Cathy as a demo artist and ambassador for Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. She’s had an amazing art journey including more than 40 years as an art educator.

Cathy Futral Art

A piece of work by Cathy Futral.
Lucas Hundley Art

Lucas Hundley Art A piece of work by Lucas Hundley.
Lauren Waterworth Art

Lauren Waterworth Art A piece of art by Lauren Waterworth.

