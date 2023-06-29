I can hardly believe it’s July already! Every summer, Walt and I look forward to the best the High Country has to offer in art, music and history. This year, when the readers of Blue Ridge Country Magazine voted for “Best in the Mountains,” we didn’t have far to go. Readers picked Blowing Rock as the the “Best Walkable Town,” the “Best Main-Street Local-Shopping Town,”and the second “Best Arts Town.” Wait. Did I say second?
Yes I did, but maybe second place isn’t so bad if Asheville, with it’s large and varied arts district, is the competition. I’d say it puts us in pretty good company, especially since Blowing Rock has long been and continues to be appreciated as an arts town by locals and visitors alike. So enjoy everything Blowing Rock has to offer.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
