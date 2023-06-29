BR Art and History Column Photo

A sculpture of impressionist artist Elliot Daingerfield in front of Edgewood Cottage.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

I can hardly believe it’s July already! Every summer, Walt and I look forward to the best the High Country has to offer in art, music and history. This year, when the readers of Blue Ridge Country Magazine voted for “Best in the Mountains,” we didn’t have far to go. Readers picked Blowing Rock as the the “Best Walkable Town,” the “Best Main-Street Local-Shopping Town,”and the second “Best Arts Town.” Wait. Did I say second?

Yes I did, but maybe second place isn’t so bad if Asheville, with it’s large and varied arts district, is the competition. I’d say it puts us in pretty good company, especially since Blowing Rock has long been and continues to be appreciated as an arts town by locals and visitors alike. So enjoy everything Blowing Rock has to offer.

Allise Whitworth art

A piece of artwork created by Allise Whitworth.

Allise Whitworth art
Earl Davis

A piece of artwork created by Earl Davis.

Earl Davis
  

