BLOWING ROCK — I can’t help but think Elliott Daingerfield would have enjoyed this summer in his Cottage. Although he was known locally for teaching art to his “painting ladies” in the mountains, I think he would have approved a mix of 10 male artists and 20 female artists, from painters, to leather, fiber and wood carving artisans, to potters and photographers, with musicians on the porch, all sharing Edgewood Cottage.

If there’s one thing such a group of diverse artists agreed on, it’s that Blowing Rock is a wonderful place and the people they meet here are welcoming and warm. The artists never know if someone is a local or a visitor — just that virtually everyone who walks in the Cottage is here because they want to be, whether for a weekend, a month or for a lifetime. A reminder to us all of just how special Blowing Rock is and how lucky we are to be here.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.