It’s hard to believe we’re over half-way through this summer’s Artists in Residence program. If you haven’t made it to Edgewood Cottage just yet, this will be a great week to visit both Waitsel Smith, watercolor and oil, and Kathryn Regel, mixed media and pencil drawing, July 24 through July 30.
North Carolina artist Waitsel Smith has done it all. He works in watercolor, oil, pastels, ink, charcoal to create stories to inspire your imagination. Waitsel has also enjoyed success as a commercial illustrator. I don’t want to drop names, but ask him about the Travel Channel and Discovery Channel when you visit.
