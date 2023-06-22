BR Art and History Column Photo

A sculpture of impressionist artist Elliot Daingerfield in front of Edgewood Cottage.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

So, I’m a little worried about this week’s column. I’m afraid I won’t be able to do justice to the great color, detail and distinctive style of this week’s artists.

Veronica Vale knows mountains. Her former home was in the mountains of Utah; her travels include the western US; and her current home is in the foothills of the beautiful Appalachians. But she comes at mountains and nature in a different way. She translates the powerful beauty and gentle tranquility of nature into modern, stylized paintings. Just look at her work here…a bit of fantasy, a bit of the unreal, but with a knowledge and love for nature flowing through her brushes.

Veronica Vale artowork

Some of the artwork created by Veronica Vale.
Theresa Gloster artwork

An example of artwork created by Theresa Gloster.
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.