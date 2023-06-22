So, I’m a little worried about this week’s column. I’m afraid I won’t be able to do justice to the great color, detail and distinctive style of this week’s artists.
Veronica Vale knows mountains. Her former home was in the mountains of Utah; her travels include the western US; and her current home is in the foothills of the beautiful Appalachians. But she comes at mountains and nature in a different way. She translates the powerful beauty and gentle tranquility of nature into modern, stylized paintings. Just look at her work here…a bit of fantasy, a bit of the unreal, but with a knowledge and love for nature flowing through her brushes.
