I don’t often use the “awesome” word because it sets some pretty high expectations. So, let me just say, come to the Cottage this week and you will not be disappointed if you love color and want an awesome experience. On Saturday, July 22 (weather permitting) from 1 to 3 p.m., High Country Jazz Ambassador Todd Wright and his keyboard accompanist Nathan Hefner will play at the Cottage.

For the week July 17 through July 23, Karin Neuvirth, who works in acrylics on canvas, and Cindy McEnery, a nature photographer, are the featured artists at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

  

