MARS HILL — Mars Hill University conferred degrees on 161 graduates at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester. Among them was Rachel Ann Vierheller of Adams, who received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art/visual arts. Including double- and triple-majors, the university presented 174 bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The most popular majors were business, criminal justice, nursing and social work.
Although precautions around the COVID-19 pandemic meant the graduates weren’t able to walk across the stage last Saturday to receive their degrees, as originally planned, they will get that opportunity later. The university has rescheduled the commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 for Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. Graduation will happen during the university’s annual homecoming weekend, assuming public health conditions at the time will allow it.
Even without a commencement ceremony, the university still celebrated the graduates over the weekend. Mars Hill staged a visual representation of the path that graduates usually take as they leave Moore Auditorium and walk to the campus quad to be welcomed by faculty, family, and friends, lining that path with paper lanterns in school colors.
