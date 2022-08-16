Barry Buxton

Former Lees McRae College president and Blowing Rock historian Dr. Barry Buxton was all smiles after receiving the Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award from the Blowing Rock Civic Association.

BLOWING ROCK — “A Village Tapestry” has been available in book form for several years. Now, elements of Blowing Rock's rich history are available on video.

The eight-segment feature will debut in its entirety on Monday, Aug. 22, in the ballroom of the Blowing Rock Country Club, 4:30 p.m. The general public is invited to attend the special showing of the production, a collaboration of the book's author, Dr. Barry Buxton, the Blowing Rock Historical Society, and the Blowing Rock Civic Association.

