BOONE — On Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Register of Deeds will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Day event at the Watauga County Courthouse.
In 2015, the office spearheaded a “Thank You For Your Service” program for local veterans in which businesses agreed to extend special discounts and offers to veterans when their “Thank a Vet” card is presented.
The Register of Deeds has added businesses to the list that are participating in the “Thank You For Your Service” program. On Nov. 13, the Register of Deeds will have the revised list of participating businesses.
If you are unable to come on this date, there will be lists available following this appreciation day event. A revised list will be available on the office’s website by Nov. 15, or you may call the office after Nov. 13 and request a copy by mail.
For more information, call Amy Shook at (828) 265-8052 or by email at amy.shook@watgov.org. The Register of Deeds office is located at 842 W. King St., Suite 9, in Boone.
