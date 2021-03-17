VALLE CRUCIS — Valle Crucis first-graders in Katie Matthews’ class enjoy “Pi-rate Day” on March 12 for Pi day.
March 14 represents Pi Day in reference to the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159, according to Mometrix, the official sponsor of Pi Day.
Matthews’ class — with the help of teacher assistant Terry Reed — took their own spin on Pi Day. Matthews explained that each year in her class students participate in an integrated math and social studies pirate unit near Pi Day. The students use map skills to locate treasure and work in centers throughout the day.
Last year, Pirate Day was the last time Matthews would see her students for face-to-face instruction for the 2020 school year.
“We felt that it was only fitting to begin our first full week with our entire first-grade class dressing as pirates and celebrate being back together,” Matthews said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.