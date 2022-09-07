Past VC park auciton

Crowds gather at a past Valle Crucis Park auction.

 Photo submitted

VALLE CRUCIS — The Valle Crucis Community Park will hold its annual auction beginning on Saturday, Sept. 17. The multi-day event kicks off with a community gathering at the Apple Barn in Valle Crucis beginning at 9 a.m. Attendees at this in-person event will be able to purchase breakfast and cocktails, preview items from the online auction, and participate in a limited live auction of selected items such as fresh flower bouquets, fresh baked goods, and assorted art and craft items.

The larger, online auction event begins at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17. Among the many great things featured in the online auction are antiques, paintings, stained glass, gift certificates for local businesses, vintage finds, children’s items, sporting equipment and much more. Also featured this year are several multi-night stays at vacation rental homes in Valle Crucis and Nashville. The online auction will close at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The link for accessing the online auction will be available on the Park home page at www.vallecrucispark.org. Registration begins with the first bid.

