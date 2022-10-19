Tim Walker, the leader of troop 109 and his scouts. Half of the troop raised money for future badges by selling funnel cakes, and the rest earned their community service hours by collecting trash at the fair.
VALLE CRUCIS — The Valle Country Fair returned again on Oct. 15 to continue its mission to raise funds for the community.
Members of Holy Cross Episcopal Church bring the fair to life with the help of more than 150 vendors, multiple nonprofits, and local food vendors to create a family friendly experience and help the community.
Live music performances at the Red Barn Stage was consistent throughout the day. On the Lower Youth Stage, there were dance performances, magic shows and music.
Thousands of people turned out to the fair to enjoy what festival organizers call the authentic celebration of mountain life expressed through crafts, food and music.
