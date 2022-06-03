VALLE CRUCIS — The Valle Alive! Environmental Education Series will kick off on Sunday, June 5 with a river critters presentation. 

Community members can join Park Naturalist Paul Laurent for one or all of the exciting programs the park has planned this summer. Valle Alive! is a free environmental education program series offered by Valle Crucis Community Park.

The series is geared toward children, but all ages are welcome to take part in the fun. Participants are asked to bring an inquisitive mind and a playful heart. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.

Children can expect to learn about the many different types of flora and fauna that reside in Valle Crucis. The programs will take place on Sundays between June 5 - July 10, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The following is the full Valle Alive! schedule. 

June 5: River Critters

Fish, salamanders and more

June 12: Habitats of Valle Crucis

Exploring the park’s ecosystems

June 19: Wildflower Power

Pollination and the vital role of flowers

June 26: Bird Brains

Inside the minds of our feathered friends

July 3: All About Snakes

The fascinating world of our scaly friends

July 10: Bio Blitz

How many species can we find in the park?

Valle Crucis Community Park is located on 2892 Broadstone Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604. For more information, call (828) 963-9239, email AskANaturalist@vallecrucispark.org, or visit vallecrucispark.org.

