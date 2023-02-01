VALLE CRUCIS — The Valle Crucis School PTA is hosting its first ever “Valentines in the Valle” Silent Auction, which begins Feb. 1.
With more than 70 different items to bid on, the auction boasts local activities and experiences such as gift certificates to a variety of restaurants and businesses, skiing and snowboarding lift tickets, snow tubing, ice skating, water tubing, ziplining, guided hiking, luxury picnicking, tickets to Tweetsie Railroad, and entrance tickets to Grandfather Mountain. Additionally, there are several hand-made items, prints, and themed gift baskets. Local artists have donated one of a kind items and Allen Ingram’s Valle Crucis School’s Woodworking Enrichment Group is auctioning off 10 craftsman quality handmade bluebird houses.
“The outpouring of support from our local community has been absolutely amazing,” said Jenna Crawley, PTA President. “We just can’t thank our sponsors enough for what they have donated. Not only are we going to have a phenomenal, unique, and one of a kind auction but we are also going to be able to continue to support our students and our school community in all of the ways that really matter.”
The silent auction website is located at app.memberhub.gives/vcssilentauction. The silent auction website will be in preview mode until it goes live on Feb. 1. It will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8. Silent auction winners may pick up their purchases at Valle Crucis School on Feb. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
100% of the profits go right back into supporting Valle Crucis School through the PTA endeavors. For more information on the Valle Crucis School PTA and what it has been up to this year, visit www.smore.com/82wu6-valle-crucis-pta.
