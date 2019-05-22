BOONE — D. Jason Miller, associate professor in Appalachian State University’s Department of Sustainable Technology and the Built Environment, is the recipient of a 2019 University of North Carolina Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award. He will receive a commemorative bronze medallion and a $12,500 cash prize during Appalachian’s spring commencement ceremony.
Darrell P. Kruger, Appalachian’s provost and executive vice chancellor, remarked, “D. Jason Miller brings a high standard of teaching into his classroom through experiential learning techniques that will provide a lasting impact and transform the lives of his students.”
One faculty member from each of North Carolina’s 16 public universities and one from the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics are granted this prestigious recognition, now in its 25th year.
The Board of Governors also selected six other Appalachian faculty members to receive awards during spring commencement. The instructors were chosen after being nominated by fellow faculty or Appalachian students, administrators or alumni for their innovative teaching methods in the classroom, making a difference in the way students learn.
Holly Hirst, professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, is the recipient of the Appalachian State University Excellence in Teaching Award with a $1,500 prize. The winners of the Appalachian State University School/College Awards, worth $1,000 each, are: Peter Nelsen, associate professor in the Department of Leadership and Educational Studies; Alecia Jackson, professor in the Department of Leadership and Educational Studies; Lillian Nave, senior lecturer in the First Year Seminar program, a division of University College; Ken Brackney, professor in the Department of Accounting; and Timothy Smith, professor in the Department of Anthropology.
