WATAUGA — The Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently recognized Olivia Boudwin and Ben Brown as Beginning Teachers Excelling with the BEE Award, an honor given to beginning teachers who are quickly establishing themselves as outstanding educators.
DKG promotes professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The organization stated that educators cannot grow without outstanding support provided by their teaching peers just as a rose cannot grow without the BEE, therefore it presented its inaugural BEE awards.
The organization stated that Boudwin brings energy and enthusiasm to her pre-kindergarten class at Bethel Elementary School. In addition to bringing passion, Boudwin goes above and beyond by seeking extra details that help to make a classroom more special. She’s also been awarded a Bright Ideas grant for “Natural Preschool,” which she will use to engage her students in music, art, fine and gross motor activities, reading, writing and dramatic play in an outdoor setting.
Brown brings passion and enthusiasm as Watauga County’s Rookie Teacher of the Year, an award presented by the system to one outstanding first year teacher. He continues to exhibit the same passion and enthusiasm as he has adapted to the new world of remote instruction, DKG stated. He has brought Agriculture Education and Career Development alive at both Mabel and Cove Creek schools and provides an excellent role model for all of his students.
