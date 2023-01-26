2022_Watauga Grant Recipients.jpg

Heidi Ragan, District Manager of Blue Ridge Energy’s Watauga office; Tom Trexler, Blue Ridge Energy’s Board of Directors; Rhonda Russell and Elisha Childers of Children’s Council of Watauga County; Caroline Johnson and Marty Wilson of High Country Caregivers Foundation; J. B. Lawrence, Blue Ridge Energy’s Board of Directors.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA —Watauga County citizens will benefit from two grants worth $15,000 awarded recently to local helping agencies from Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation for the most recent grant cycle.

The grants are examples of why Blue Ridge Energy established the Members Foundation in 2007 to support the work of community organizations providing services that are vital to the quality of life for the cooperative’s members. Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in community grants. Projects in the areas of health, wellness, education, youth, and economic and community development are the Foundation’s priorities for support.

