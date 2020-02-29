BOONE — Kindergarteners in Vicki Krueger’s class at Two Rivers Community School raised $295 and 85 items including toiletries, towelettes and bottles of insect repellent to send to earthquake victims in Puerto Rico.
Countless Puerto Rican citizens were displaced due to earthquakes and aftershocks that occurred starting in December and continued for at least a month afterward. Krueger’s class had a box for donations at Two Rivers school as well as at Stick Boy Kitchen on Boone Heights Drive through Feb. 10 to help victims.
The items will be delivered to people in the town of Ponce, Puerto Rico, when Krueger’s daughter and son-in-law take a group of Columbia College students to visit Puerto Rico during their Spring Break from Feb. 28-March 6.
Krueger gave thanks to Lisa Pearce from Stick Boy Kitchen, Tara Stollenmaier from the Mast General Store and and members of the community for assistance with the insect repellent drive.
“It truly was a community effort,” Krueger said. “Together we can make a difference.”
