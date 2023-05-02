BOONE — Two Rivers Community School sixth graders are displaying their latest project at Art Crawl on Friday, May 5 — a scale model of the inner solar system where every foot on King Street represents nearly 75,000 miles.
The project was a collaborative effort between the students and their teacher, Mr. Adam, and aimed to help the students better understand the relative distances and sizes of the planets in the solar system, the math required to build the model, and the research done by women in STEM fields that helped humanity’s understanding of the cosmos.
The project is an example of blending math, science, history and reading. The students had to use ratios and proportions to calculate the sizes and distances to scale. The students researched NASA rockets and the history of the Space Race and space exploration. And the students are reading Hidden Figures to learn about the contributions of African American women to the Space Race.
The final result is an impressive display that accurately represents the relative distances and sizes of the planets in inner solar system on King Street. The sun is represented by a yellow circle with a diameter of 11.5 feet at the Turchin Center, while the planets are represented by smaller clay balls.
“I loved working on this project,” said Belle, one of the sixth graders involved. “It was so much fun to create the planet models and see how they all fit together in the model of the solar system. I feel like I have a much better understanding of solar system now.”
The model will be on display on King Street between the Turchin Center and Mellow Mushroom, where it is sure to inspire future students to learn more about the solar system.
“Before I read Hidden Figures, I didn’t know how horribly black women were treated before the Civil Rights movement,” said Sage, another sixth grader involved in the project. “Despite the horrible treatment, they were able to excel at their jobs and prove that they were as capable, or even more so, than their coworkers.”
