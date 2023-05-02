BOONE — Two Rivers Community School sixth graders are displaying their latest project at Art Crawl on Friday, May 5 — a scale model of the inner solar system where every foot on King Street represents nearly 75,000 miles.

The project was a collaborative effort between the students and their teacher, Mr. Adam, and aimed to help the students better understand the relative distances and sizes of the planets in the solar system, the math required to build the model, and the research done by women in STEM fields that helped humanity’s understanding of the cosmos.

