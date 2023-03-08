BOONE — The annual BooneDocs Film Festival returned to the Appalachian Theatre and two documentaries earned awards.
The BooneDocs Film Festival — held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Appalachian Theatre — shared 12 documentaries from the Appalachian region. Each film had the opportunity to win an award given by a panel of judges or an award from the audience. The films ranged from four minutes to 24 minutes.
The documentaries were on an array of topics, and took directors from a month for some films to approximately 10 years to produce.
“I think it’s a different film than 10 years later than it would have been. It started out as being a portrait of Henry, but when I went back and listened to Linda’s interview, she is an integral part of Henry and his fiddle career as well,” said Rebecca Jones, director of “Linda & Harry” about the process of the creating the film.
The 12 films featured in the festival were: “Junaluska” by Erica Starke-Knight and Artemis Independent; “That Tree Lives On” by Ethan Payne; “ (What They’ve Been Taught)” by Brit Hensel; “Linda & Henry” by Rebecca Jones; “The Search for Safe Passage” by Garrett Martin; “Mountain Luthiers” by Jesse Barber; “No Such Right: The End of Roe in Appalachia” by Tate Greene, Rebekah McAuley, Sarah Sexton and Deladis Haywood; “Brothers Like These” by Ross Kauffman; “Philoxenia” by Jessica Chriesman; “Women and Ginseng” by Clara Haizlett; “Environmental Defense Fund” by Maleek Loyd; “Inner Mounting Flame” by Andrew Kornylak.
Many of these films were only available for showing during the festival.
“You’re gonna see films that other people aren’t going to have an opportunity to see. They’re not going to be streaming on Netflix, but they are worthy of our attention. And as a filmmaker myself, I can appreciate all the work that went into producing these films we are about to see and often times with low or no budget, but they did it out of love. They do it for this moment now. They do it they share their work on a large screen with great audience,” said Beth Davison, an organizer of BooneDocs to start the showing of her film.
The festival program separated the event into three blocks where the audience watched four films, then had a 15-minute intermission where the directors of the four films discussed their work.
“Inner Mounting Flame” by Andrew Kornylak won the Jury Award and “Brother’s Like These” by Ross Kaufman won the audience award. Neither directors were there in person to receive the awards, however Kornylak sent in a video to accept the award and the subjects of Kaufman’s documentary received the award on his behalf.
Andrew Kornylak’s documentary, “Inner Mounting Flame” followed North Carolina musician and rock climber Mike Stam and the second ascent of the Inner Mounting Flame. The ascent was a nearly impossible feat that first was compelted by Stam.
“I wanted to send you a note, and say thank you so much for screening my film. Thank you for the jury award. I wanted to give a shout out to Whitewater in Charlotte for supporting this film. Thanks so much to Mike Stam for your time in this film, Joey Henson, Nate John and of course Taylor McNeil for working with me on this and everyone else who is a part of the film. Thank you very much,” Kornylak said in the video acceptance speech.
Ross Kaufman’s film “Brother’s Like These” followed a group of Vietnam veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder who work together to heal their invisible wounds through writing their stories and poetry.
BooneDocs will return to Appalachian Theatre next February.
