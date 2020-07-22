SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Two University of Utah students from Boone were among more than 7,500 students who were named to the institution’s spring 2020 Dean’s List.
The two students from Boone are Alayna Arnholt, a Chemistry major seeking an Honors Bachelor of Science degree, and Levi Marland, a Mechanical Engineering major in the Department of Biomedical Engineering. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
