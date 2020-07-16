BLOWING ROCK — Beginning Friday, July 17, Tweetsie Railroad will open with limited weekend operations and additional sanitizing procedures, the amusement park announced on July 13. Guests will be able to explore Main Street and junction stores, and take a train ride in the Blue Ridge mountain air, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.
All guests are required to pre-purchase tickets for a specific day and time to ride the Wild West train due to the park limiting its guest capacity. Guests are required to wear a mask or face covering, unless exempt, and must remain 6 feet apart from other families/groups.
The park’s open-air train cars will be limited to 50 percent of normal capacity, and groups/families will need to leave at least one seat between groups to ensure proper distancing.
Visitors are guaranteed one train ride on the day of their visit; however, if space is available, additional no-charge train ride tickets may be obtained at the ticket office after your first train ride.
Golden Rail Season Pass Holders will have the first chance to reserve a daily admission and train ride ticket, free of charge, for the July 17-19 opening weekend, until July 16.
Beginning on Friday, July 17, the general public will be able to purchase any remaining tickets for the weekend by calling the ticket office at (877) 893-3874. Tickets have been reduced to $10 for an adult and $7 for a child from ages 3-12. Children age 2 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased a maximum of seven days in advance.
To learn more, visit https://tweetsie.com.
