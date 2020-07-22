Main Street.JPG

Some areas of the park have been rearranged to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BLOWING ROCK — Tweetsie Railroad reopened for the 2020 season on Friday, July 17, to season pass holders only, and will continue operating only on weekends until further notice, according to its website.

Guests were permitted one Wild West Train Ride and access to shopping on Main Street, which are the park's offerings under limited operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets have been reduced to $10 for an adult and $7 for a child from ages 3-12. Children age 2 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased a maximum of seven days in advance.

The park is open weekly from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

Find more information online at www.tweetsie.com.

Both visitors and staff are required to wear a face covering in Tweetsie Railroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tweetsie Railroad’s train carries visitors through the mountains of western North Carolina during its opening weekend of the 2020 season.
Hand sanitizer is placed around Tweetsie Railroad for its 2020 opening weekend to protect guests from COVID-19 and encourage them to keep their hands clean.

