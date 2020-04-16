BOONE — In an effort to continue providing popular services to our readers during the current crisis, the ”TV Times,” which currently appears as an insert supplement of the Watauga Democrat, will be transitioning into pages within each Wednesday’s print newspaper edition, starting April 22.
The television listings will appear on pages preceding the classifieds section of the newspaper.
