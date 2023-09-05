Concert Flyer Newest.png

WEST JEFFERSON — On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Turtle Island Preserve will host a benefit concert from 7 to 10:30 P.M. at the Ashe Civic Center on 962 Mt. Jefferson Rd.

The event will consist of performances by Lorraine Jordan and the Carolina Road Band and Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, followed by a meet and greet with band members. The founder of the organization, Eustace Conway, will host a talk and signing for his book ¨The Last American Man,¨ written by Elizabeth Gilbert. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $55 for admission and access to a band meet and greet.

  

