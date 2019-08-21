BANNER ELK — Michael Holloman, Chad McCormick and Mercer Ledford of Banner Elk Troop 807 received their Boy Scouts Eagle Rank at the Court of Honor held at the Chapman Center on July 6.
All young men completed their Eagle projects for the Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department. Each completed over 325 requirements and earned more than the 21 required merit badges.
During a recent six-day camp at Camp Daniel Boone outside of Canton, Troop 807 members Cooper Ledford, Zach Clark, Dominick Hammac, Baker Ledford, Zachary Currie, Michael Holloman and Jimmy Thomas earned 25 completed and partial merit badges.
