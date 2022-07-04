DEEP GAP — Trinity Baptist Church hosted its first Freedom Celebration in Deep Gap.

The July 1 celebration saw hundreds of community members enjoy food, fellowship, music, games and a fireworks show to end the night as it was one of the only events happening that night. 

"The event exceeded our expectations," said Pastor Nathan Caparolie. "We're so thankful for all the support that the community offered from different businesses, from De La Cruz farms, and we hope to do it again next year, God willing. We're thankful for the Deep Gap community."

Music was provided by the church's worship band. Perennial Pyrotechnics was on hand for a fireworks show with an engine from Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department on hand for safety. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.